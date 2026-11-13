1994 Jeep Cherokee owner hacks 32-year-old car with Claude AI to pass California smog tests — using $15 in hardware, enthusiast reverse-engineered the ancient ECU for diagnostics and control

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Car owner says they just did a bit of wiring and driving, crediting Claude and Codex with the rest of the job.

1984-1996 series Jeep Cherokee photographed in Kensington, Maryland, USA. 1996 two-door shown.
(Image credit: IFCAR public domain image)
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An AI enthusiast managed to get his old 1994 Jeep Cherokee to pass the California smog tests, all thanks to the help of AI and a little electronics wiring skill. This 32-year-old car had only a primitive engine computer, but after connecting it to a laptop via an Arduino Nano board, many settings could be read and eventually controlled.

Claude reverse engineered my 32-year-old Jeep. Then it started controlling it. - YouTube Claude reverse engineered my 32-year-old Jeep. Then it started controlling it. - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.