‘200,000 living human neurons’ on a microchip demonstrated playing Doom — Cortical Labs CL1 video shows the gameplay and explains how the neurons learn the game

Australia’s Cortical Labs has demonstrated its 'body in a box' CL1 biological computer playing Doom. A video showing the Doom gameplay, and explaining the processes behind this feat was shared by the research and development team. In the video intro, it is claimed that “around 200,000 living human neurons on a microchip” were used to power the seminal FPS action.

Living Human Brain Cells Play DOOM on a CL1 - YouTube Watch On

We reported on the Cortical Labs CL1 launch last year. The biotech company behind “the world’s first code deployable biological computer” was very bullish about their combination of human brain cells with traditional silicon-based computing. Shipments of CL1 computers were scheduled for June of the same year.

Previously, the CL1 development team had demonstrated the neurons playing the pioneering arcade game Pong, but internet users bombarded Cortical Labs with requests for Doom (of course). Now, Doom has been demonstrated being played by the mass of neurons.

“Doom was much more complex,” explained Dr. Brett Kagan in the video. Its 3D labyrinths, enemies, weapons, etc., make it several degrees more advanced than Pong. This complexity inspired the ‘Cortical Cloud’ for training more complex tasks.