Nintendo’s classic SNES console now has its own ChatGPT chatbot. Due to the platform's age and limited resources, things are kept in check, though. For example, the (small) language model is a 2.2-million-parameter distillation of OpenAI’s GPT-OSS-120b. Nevertheless, Vintage Computing blogger Benj Edwards has attempted to squeeze the best performance from this incongruous tech combo by accelerating the chatbot's responsiveness using “the Super NES's best GPU, the Super FX 2 chip.”

AI runs on GPUs, so I wondered: how good would @ChatGPT be if it ran on the Super NES's best GPU, the Super FX 2 chip? With the help of GPT-6 Astra and gpt-oss, I present unofficial ChatGPT for SNES: 2.2M parameters on a real Super Nintendo. It can make mistakes, but it's fun https://t.co/TAJ4jYREo7November 19, 2026

The above Tweet shows you the SNES app splash screen, chat window, and an animation of someone interacting with chat. If that’s tempting you to give ChatGPT for SNES a test run, there are several options. Easiest first, you can head on over to this page where Edwards has embedded the SNES9x emulator, which can load the app. Once there, choose the 4MB model, or a 19MB one with the opening sentences of 150,000 Simple English Wikipedia articles integrated into the knowledge base (stored in the cartridge's MSU-1 data file). We recommend the latter, so the model knows a few more facts and can work as a calculator.

When you load it, the SNES app asks you to press Start. If you are sat at your PC keyboard, just hit Enter. You don’t need a joypad for text entry either, thankfully; just get typing to interact with ChatGPT for SNES (as long as the window is in focus). While you’re interacting with this chatbot, you can enjoy SNES-appropriate input sound effects, plus a chirpy chip-tune soundtrack.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

In our tests, the usefulness of the ChatGPT for SNES app, beyond its curiosity value, was very limited. Edwards admits as much on the project's embedded interactive page, explaining that “the model is millions of times smaller than the models behind ChatGPT.” Naturally, with a small and fuzzy knowledge base, “You’ll get some fun and weird stuff,” says the Vintage Computing blogger.

When do you start your Black Friday shopping?

Using Nintendo Super FX 2 technology to accelerate the language model is a masterstroke for the project. This coprocessor chip enhanced SNES games with faster 2D and 3D graphics and debuted with Yoshi's Island. Inside the SFX2, which had to be manufacturer-installed on any game cartridge that required it, was a 21.47 MHz RISC CPU. Contrast that to the SNES main CPU, a 16-bit Ricoh 5A22 running at 2.68 MHz.

Nintendo's second version of the SFX retained the polygon and advanced 2D effect capabilities of the original but ran at full speed internally (rather than half speed) and supported larger ROM sizes. Like Yoshi’s Island, it would be integrated into the Doom cartridge.

Edwards’ ChatGPT for SNES isn’t just an online diversion. It can also be downloaded and run/played on a real vintage SNES. You’ll also need a flash cart for the console with Super FX support, and MSU-1 support if you prefer the build including the abridged Wikipedia fact book.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.