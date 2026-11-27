The AI market and its developments have continually garnered opposition from several areas of society, to the point where protests are now frequent. On the day of Anthropic's IPO, Nov. 19, there were protests in multiple locations. As of right now, there's a fellow by the name of Elliot Callender on his third day of hunger strike in front of Anthropic's San Francisco offices, protesting against the company's use of RSI, or AI Recursive Self-Improvement.

For now, he seems gung-ho about the effectiveness of his hunger strike, remarking that "It would be bad press for Anthropic if I had to go 40+ days to pressure them," and noted that he intends to protest with OpenAI once he's done with Anthropic. He also urges California residents to ring up Governor Gavin Newsom and request a legislative session on the topic of RSI.

Callender just had a fellow protester join him now, too, though they might have a hard road ahead changing the hearts of CEOs who believe your ownership of RAM is a bad thing, and that immersive video games would be excellent entertainment for those unemployed due to AI.

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RSI is an AI training method wherein a model is put to work to improve itself repeatedly in a test-feedback-improve loop, purportedly making for much faster evolution compared to normal methods. It's a safe bet that most every frontier lab is using it, and Anthropic in particular has said that Claude wrote 90% of its own code back in September.

Many AI opponents consider that the field is moving too fast, for several reasons. The first claim is that there's not enough time or oversight to ensure the proper testing and safety of the developed models. Others consider that the economic impact is too violent and coming in too fast and would broadly prefer a slowdown. Some also consider that reaching some sort of general intelligence (AGI) is feasible and see that as a doomsday scenario best left to cinematic productions.

Proponents of RSI broadly coalesce around the fact that if one lab, or a nation's labs, stop using RSI, then someone else inevitably will — particularly but not only from nations with questionable human rights track records. The protesters' counter-argument is that countries need AI cooperation treaties, a point that Callender subscribes to: "they should stop doing RSI, put all of their money into lobbying for a bilateral AI treaty, and directly warn their users about their product."

Such treaties are viewed with skepticism at best, considering how physically invisible model training is, requiring just data centers with the appropriate hardware. If the current U.S.-China-Nvidia situation surrounding high-end AI accelerators is any illustration, it's arguable if there's truly any international interest in controlling frontier AI development to begin with, much less choosing how quickly it's performed.

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