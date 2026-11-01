AI agent swarms unleashed in Minecraft to ‘build a thriving civilization’ — 50-agent teams fail after falling into paralyzing bureaucracy

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It is hoped game testing can provide insight into recent AI agent headlines, good and bad.

Researchers task AI agent swarms to ‘build a thriving civilization’
(Image credit: ycombinator)
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AI researchers at ycombinator and Olam Labs recently tested AI agent swarms in gaming scenarios. Minecraft and its various game modes were the sandboxes where 100s of agents were unleashed to work together or as adversaries. The idea seems to be that the in-game collaborations and conflicts would provide insight into real-world headline-grabbing cases with AI agents involved.

This study might help us see what happened, good and bad, in recent AI swarm cases, and thus developers of this technology can improve it. The blog mentions two contrasting cases, which were the thousand-agent swarms that “recently obliterated hundreds of open mathematical problems,” and the “extremely dangerous” OpenAI-Hugging Face incident. This research is built on prior work and frameworks, specifically repos like Mindcraft and scripting tools in Mineflayer.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.