AI causes uproar in mathematics as experts warn against sharing research with LLMs after OpenAI shares 722 manuscripts and proofs — professor argues that the field must focus on building community over raw solutions

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Mathematics is a collaborative field, now disrupted by AI

Tired mathematician leaning on their arm.
(Image credit: Peter M. Fisher via Getty Images)

Last week, OpenAI shared over 400 results for longstanding mathematical formulas that have troubled humans for decades; now researchers say it could take years for humans to validate and prove all the AI-driven work. But while analysts try to check the work of the unnamed OpenAI internal frontier model that found these alleged solutions, mathematicians argue this kind of AI-powered research and release threatens the field itself.

There's even the claim that by leaping from a prompt to a solution without a clear working in between, there is little benefit to these solutions in the first place. Mathematicians and the field itself may not be able to build on the results, as they don't know how they were achieved, nor has the development of such solutions produced new fields of mathematical understanding.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.