AI lab offers free plumbing and HVAC repairs across three cities to train AI robots — wearable sensors record video of repair work for robotics training, free services also include electrical work, air duct cleaning, and carpet cleaning

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Is AI coming for blue-collar jobs, too?

a person sweeping the floor in front of a robot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

An AI lab that specializes in gathering real-world data wants to partner with homeowners to record how skilled laborers do their jobs to train AI robots. HUMXN said it will subsidize plumbing, electrical, HVAC, air-duct cleaning, and carpet cleaning, allowing people who need these services to get them for free in exchange for letting someone in with “wearable capture technology” work inside their home.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rgd1101
    wonder how big of the repair can be?
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    so when the "ai" and machines took over the white coallr jobs they said "you can still go to trade school"
    They coming for the trade school jobs....what will be left?

    governments are going to need to seriously start planning for giving people $ for nothing or theres going to be revolutions due to people having no way to make $ to survive and push em into extreme situations.
    Reply