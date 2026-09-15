AI leaders clash over safety fears after Anthropic whistleblower says AI could 'kill us all' by 2030 — OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI figureheads call for external governance, while Jensen Huang says worries are 'made up'

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Western Frontier model developers are all for it, but Open Weight proponents are far less keen.

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Donald Iain Smith)

This past week, employees and key figures at leading AI companies have called for a slowdown in the development of frontier AI models, citing warnings from their own teams and other AI researchers that the risk stemming from a super-intelligent AI could endanger the human race. However, while the top Western firms have shown solidarity on this issue, others have urged caution or downright denied their claims, but there's a deeper story within the calls for a slowdown, namely the tension between open-source and closed-source AI models.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the safety fears were "made up," and that there was no need for a slowdown. Chinese officials called the claims "fearmongering," and an effort to stymie international AI development efforts, while President Trump waded in with characteristic bombast and said that he was enough of an AI safeguard on his own, and that it was in the interests of China to enact a frontier AI slowdown

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.