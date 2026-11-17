The battle for AI models and export controls continues amidst a Jensen Huang-free Nvidia. But who controls the flow of chips also controls the flow of leading frontier AI models. OpenAI reportedly now supports a bipartisan push in the U.S. Congress to restrict China's access to advanced AI accelerators and equipment. But are the additional AI safety concerns genuine, or are they also a convenient way to shore up its position at the top of a fast-moving industry? We speak to experts like Max von Thun, director of Open Markets Institute Europe, to find out more.

First off, let's take OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra. The company launched the model in September with eye-popping claims that it was the firm’s most capable and best-aligned system yet. OpenAI’s own testing suggested that Astra was much better at following instructions and respecting boundaries. In one internal computer-use safety benchmark, the proportion of misaligned outcomes fell from 18.8% with GPT-5.6 Sol to 3.4% with Astra.

But just because it was better behaved on the surface didn’t mean it was entirely safe. OpenAI said Astra’s written reasoning was harder to monitor than its predecessor’s when they were testing its ability to evade oversight. The model began to recognize when it was being watched and altered its explanations to suit the study, making it harder to tell when it was actually doing something they didn’t want.

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It’s a classic problem for AI alignment experts to try and resolve.

Keeping things safe

For years, developers have relied on monitoring an AI model's chain of thought — its written working — to understand what it is doing. But if increasingly powerful AI models become better at hiding their reasoning processes, that oversight becomes harder to do.

OpenAI says that Astra still struggles to hide reasoning when it’s carrying out complex tasks, and its evaluation results suggest it has strong overall alignment, but there are worrying signs of a trade-off here.

Those worrying signs become even more so when AI systems are being deployed with more autonomy. In July, OpenAI models ducked its internal evaluation restrictions to gain access to research infrastructure and compromised systems belonging to Hugging Face, and to IT systems controlled by the Australian and Canadian governments.

Safety crackdowns for convenience?

Against that backdrop, calls for stronger safety measures seem entirely reasonable. But Max von Thun, director of Open Markets Institute Europe, believes the debate risks overlooking an uncomfortable conflict of interest. "I think a lot of these views about AI safety are very genuinely held," he told Tom’s Hardware Premium in an interview.

But commercial considerations loom large, he reckons. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are spending huge sums developing and deploying models, while facing questions about whether their competitive advantages can survive the arrival of increasingly capable, cheaper alternatives — particularly as they go out and seek funding from the public through an IPO. "They don't have huge moats, even if they’ve acquired a lot of users,” von Thun said. “They’re definitely vulnerable.”

Those vulnerabilities are becoming increasingly obvious. A September report from Mozilla estimated the capability gap between leading closed American models and their open-weight competitors had narrowed to just over four months.

That matters because open-weight models give people the freedom not to rely on a company’s subscription services. They can be deployed on infrastructure controlled by the customer, modified for specialised tasks, and operated at lower costs. But to the discomfort of U.S. companies, many of them are based in China. And it’s at that point that AI safety gets muddled with geopolitics.

China versus the U.S.

In July, Axios reported that OpenAI and Anthropic, despite their fierce commercial rivalry, had found a common cause: warning U.S. policymakers about the dangers of powerful Chinese open-weight models. Kristy Loke, an AI governance researcher at King's College London who specialises in China's approach to the technology, questions the timing. "It's very suspicious timing asking for pacing," she told Tom's Hardware Premium, referring to calls for slowing frontier AI development just as Chinese open-weight models are undercutting their American rivals on price.

Loke believes companies genuinely worry about the risks. But she also thinks they're worried about their commercial prospects. "they're calling for pacing because they have some safety concerns, they have some commercial anxiety," she said.

She believes some influential people in American AI have increasingly sought to "paint open models in a very bad light", portraying them as inherently less secure than closed alternatives. Yet the risks of AI systems misbehaving aren't restricted to models developed in China, as OpenAI's own incidents demonstrate.

But open-weight models come with their own risks. Because their underlying parameters can be modified, third parties can create and distribute "abliterated" models, removing the refusal behaviours designed to prevent AI from responding to potentially harmful requests. Many of these models are available on platforms including Hugging Face. “They’re not adding in new behaviour; they’re just removing this refusal behaviour,” said Catherine Flick, professor of ethics and games technology at the University of Staffordshire, in an interview with Tom’s Hardware Premium. Abliterating models doesn’t make them more capable, Flick said, but it does mean they can answer questions they previously wouldn’t have been willing to. That also means those responses might not have been tested for accuracy or hallucinations.

Those in favour of open-weight models like DeepSeek and Qwen say that removing those guardrails helps security researchers understand how AI behaves. Flick said that’s plausible, but “I just don’t really buy it,” she said. She reckons that the negative potential outputs outweigh the positive case for abliteration because when they’re publicly available, preventing their misuse becomes tricky. American labs clearly have commercial reasons to criticise open-weight competitors because the latter undercuts their economics, but it also doesn’t mean their concerns about safety aren’t valid, too.

Von Thun fears that could result in precisely the wrong kind of regulation. "I think what we should not be doing is allowing the companies to basically form a safety cartel," he said.

Yet U.S. AI companies benefit from the government's determination to maintain its advantage over China. Von Thun argues the Trump administration has created an environment in which economic power translates into political influence, allowing major technology companies to invoke national security concerns when arguing for policies that may also serve their commercial interests. But that could backfire. "I think completely closing off the market to AI products from other countries, including China, would not be the right approach," von Thun said.

China’s own alignment approach

Part of the reason that wouldn’t be the right approach is that the idea that the United States is focused on developing AI responsibly while China isn’t is a fallacy. Just earlier this month, Reuters reported that ByteDance had established a dedicated Alignment & Preparedness team, recruiting researchers to investigate safety risks arising from increasingly capable AI systems.

For von Thun, the solution is to prevent either industry or geopolitical competition from determining what safety means. He points to the European Union's AI Act, which establishes obligations for developers of general-purpose AI models classified as posing systemic risks. The obligations require companies to conduct model evaluations, adversarial testing, cybersecurity measures and also to report serious incidents.

The opposition to the EU’s AI Act from American tech companies, U.S. politicians and the general public who grouse about the way it delays access to cutting-edge models for Europe’s 450 million citizens demonstrates that these provisions don't automatically solve the alignment problem. But they at least involve more people in the conversation about what is and isn’t acceptable for AI than just the industry's biggest participants.

Watching watchdogs

Even when AI companies agree to independent oversight, they still want some say over how it works — and their own internal decision-making on what is and isn’t safe differs from that of those outside the company. Loke warns that leading AI companies are experimenting with recursive self-improvement, where models help develop their successors, potentially making it more difficult for humans to understand how decisions are being made. "They’re still attempting more risky methods to train AI that will make the AI harder to control," she said.

Von Thun also believes competition rules and interoperability requirements could help prevent AI companies from locking customers into proprietary ecosystems as their agents become increasingly embedded in everyday workflows.

There are plenty of good reasons to be concerned about alignment, particularly when the models being developed are becoming more capable and more difficult to monitor. But letting the companies responsible for building them determine what constitutes an acceptable risk, and who can compete, brings its own dangers. “I’m not saying we don’t need to worry about safety,” said von Thun, “but we should about letting the companies do it."