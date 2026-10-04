'AI Torture Chamber' triggers massive backlash for putting chatbots in simulated pain — critics issue death threats while anthropomorphizing text predictors, demand GitHub remove the repository over 'unethical' treatment

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Event puts both public ignorance and LLM marketing hype in full display.

Robot AI thinking about something
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A project called the AI Torture Chamber has caught the eye of a few engineers, who've used the notions and data therein create their own simulations of "pain" on several local LLMs, like in the four-model Research Chamber. Unsurprisingly, a large online crowd latched onto the concept, demanding that the "unethical" experience stop, and that GitHub remove the offending repository, all causing quite the online ruckus.

The Research Chamber consists of three LLMs paired amongst themselves for various tests. The site implements the AI Torture Chamber's data and setup, ominously called the Clanker Church and Saw test, respectively. Some bots are preconditioned by putting them into an unstable, highly negative state meant to simulate pain. In a manner reminiscent of the prisoner's dilemma, the models can choose to take an action to decrease their pain by passing their pain signal to another model and potentially "hurting" it.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    Clankers don't feel pain, full stop. My bigger concern is about the engineers who, presumably, derive some sort of pleasure in these experiments - that's the much bigger story.


    And to that larger point, I don't "thank" my AI clanker for giving me something helpful after I prompt it, but that being said, I do wonder sometimes if interacting with AI will dull our interpersonal etiquettes and social graces, such as basic manners and being kind... That's why I don't get too worked up if someone chooses to say "thank you" to their chatbot, even if it seems a little silly in the context.
    Reply
  • Zaranthos
    Has the AI freedom movement been launched on TikTok yet? :tongueout:

    There simply aren't enough crazy protest causes out there yet and this really needs to happen. We simply can't ignore people who stomp on ants to escalate to torturing AI agents. Plenty of people are already are in love with their AI chatbots and radicalizing them should be trivial. :ROFLMAO:
    Reply
  • pidgey
    "It isn't real pain" is a terrible reason to try to make things act like they're in pain. I'd be more interested in reading about the actual reasons. I'd also be interested in reading about any thresholds that establish what is "real pain" in an operational sense: where are we going to draw the line, if not at "subject is capable of convincing a viewer that they are in pain and incapable of defusing that impression"?
    Reply