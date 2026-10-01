AI's chipmaking frontier may face patent infringement hurdles as autonomous tools take over — 'AI can spread a copied design or infringed patent across thousands of chips before anyone notices,' says expert

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As well as fuelling demand for hardware, AI is also helping redesign it to be more efficient and to tackle harder tasks.

Close up of chip wafers
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

Put to work on different tasks, AI can do a good many specialist skills that even just a few months ago wouldn’t have been thought possible. AI is beginning to take on some of the work required to design the chips that power AI, way beyond simple optimisation. But that brings a potentially expensive problem: what happens if an AI ends up generating a design that infringes somebody else's patent, which then ends up in thousands of chips rolling off production lines? Tom's Hardware Premium spoke with experts like Domenec Forte, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Florida, and Simon Moore, professor of computer engineering at the University of Cambridge, to learn more about a looming issue that could broadly impact the AI chip design market.

This week, Synopsys announced a suite of AgentEngineer tools capable of carrying out long-running tasks that could verify and implement chips, as well as planning analog design and manufacturing. The company said it had more than 50 customer engagements already underway, and planned to offer the tech for general availability by the end of the year.

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Chris Stokel-Walker
Chris Stokel-Walker
Freelance Contributor

Chris Stokel-Walker is a Tom's Hardware contributor who focuses on the tech sector and its impact on our daily lives— online and offline. He is the author of How AI Ate the World, published in 2024, as well as TikTok Boom, YouTubers, and The History of the Internet in Byte-Sized Chunks.