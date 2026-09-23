Alibaba claims new Qwen Image 2.1 AI model beats Google Nano Banana 2.0 with minuscule 7B parameter model — benchmarks show open-weight contender is competitive with OpenAI and Meta image models

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Open weights have once again thrown the guantlet down.

Generated image of a living room using various reference images.
(Image credit: Alibaba)

Alibaba Cloud has released a new lightweight image generation AI model, called Qwen Image 2.1. Sporting just 7 billion parameters, it's an extremely lean open-weight model, able to run on even older consumer graphics cards like the RTX 3090. Despite its lightweight design, its developers claim it is more capable than a range of closed-weight models, including Google's Nano Banana 2.0.

That is on its own internal benchmark, so we'd like to see some additional testing before making any concrete claims, but early reports suggest it's a very capable image model, with native transparency support and the ability to create unified images from a range of reference images.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.