Alibaba unveils Zhenwu V900 AI accelerator, claims it's 'the most powerful AI chip in China' — accelerator supports 500,000 chip supercluster with a 10T-parameter Qwen model on the roadmap

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But even a theoretical FLOPS figure remains elusive.

A speaker on stage at Alibaba&#039;s 2026 Apsara Conference
(Image credit: Alibaba)

Alibaba unveiled its powerful new Zhenwu V900 chip and ambitious Qwen model plans at the Apsara Conference 2026, the AP reports. Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu calls the Zhenwu 900 the most powerful AI chip in China, with three times the performance of the previous-generation M890. The chip is meant to support the training of future Qwen models in the 5 to 10 trillion parameter range, an increase over both the 2.4 trillion Qwen3.8-Max and Moonshot’s Kimi K3 and its 2.8 trillion parameter basis. The announcement follows Huawei’s new chip launch last week.

Alibaba describes the Zhenwu V900 as an AI training and inference processor with 216 GB of GPU memory and 1,200 GB/s of inter-chip bandwidth. Aside from performance being multiples of the last generation, the chip can scale out to a supernode cluster “comprising up to 500,000 cards.” The AI accelerator is due for mass production and commercial release in the first quarter of 2027, Alibaba says.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Freelance Reviewer

Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.