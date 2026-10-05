Amazon ends secret data center pacts and pledges $1 billion to host towns — AWS promises 30,000 home efficiency retrofits amid 100 proposed bans

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It will also invest more than $1 billion over five years in communities hosting its facilities.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Amazon will no longer require nondisclosure agreements (NDA) with government agencies involved in its data center projects and will adhere to its new Data Center Commitment program designed to address mounting opposition to AI infrastructure, it disclosed on Friday in a blog post. The company also unveiled plans to invest more than $1 billion over five years in communities hosting its facilities. The announcements come as more than 100 data center moratoriums are being considered across the U.S., so AWS wants to make data centers more attractive to locals.

No NDAs

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

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