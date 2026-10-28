Amazon tells engineers to stop ‘tokenmaxxing’ to look productive — says AI will be central to software development, but usage is not the goal, new guidelines claim

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Amazon still expects AI to sit at the center of software engineering, but says usage alone is not proof of productivity

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Amazon wants its engineers to quit chasing token counts, warning that heavy AI usage does not automatically mean better work. In updated engineering guidelines published on October 27, the company laid out how developers and managers should gauge AI’s real impact — and the takeaway is blunt: consuming more tokens is not the same as delivering more value. Amazon is not backing away from the technology, though. “We are certain that whatever future best practices are, AI will be at the center of software engineering practice,” the company wrote.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.