AMD acquires AI legend Fei-Fei Li's World Labs for $8.2 billion — ImageNet pioneer will become AMD chief scientist as the chipmaker brings her lab in-house

News
By
Published

AMD taps World Labs' model expertise to shape future chip and systems design.

AMD logo on a stage
(Image credit: Future)

AMD has agreed to acquire AI model research firm World Labs in an all-stock purchase worth around $8.2 billion. World Labs co-founder Fei-Fei Li will join AMD as executive vice president and chief scientist, reporting to CEO Lisa Su. The deal will be finalized once it passes the usual regulatory hurdles.

Su says building compute platforms for the next generation of AI requires “a deep understanding of how models are evolving,” and Li says advancing the technology “requires close collaboration across model research, systems and compute,” and wrote in a separate post that World Labs needs to get “closer to the hardware,” without which AI is “hobbled in efficiency.”

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    This is the big problem with financial risks with AI. You now have AMD shareholders in effect being forced to invest in AI companies. The stock value is in effect being reduced by all the new stock given to the investors that funded the AI company. If they are smart this will sell them now while AMD still has value. All these AI models will not survive and when it fails it will not just be the AI company that lose their money. The guys who gamble on AI deserve to lose big or win big but the losers should not then come to government for a bail out because they took a bunch of other companies with them.
    Reply
  • jp7189
    LLMs are useful, but that use is specific and limited. Im in the camp that next get AI has to truly "understand" all the dimensions we live in. Marble might look like a cool new way to build game worlds, but it could become so much more than that.
    Reply