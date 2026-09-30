Anthropic claims popular Chinese AI model has Mythos-class hacking abilities — frontier red teaming report details weak safeguards on open-weight AI

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Zhipu AI's GLM-5.3 goes under Anthropic's microscope.

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

Anthropic has released a new report, claiming that Zhipu AI's GLM-5.3 AI model can be used to generate malicious content, with weak safeguarding. The company claims that the AI model can be used for cyberattacks, and that its safeguards can be bypassed using several methods.

Anthropic's report comes amidst a chorus of calls for a slowdown of AI development, with the company seeking governance and regulation. Despite CEO Dario Amodei's calls for pacing the AI frontier, Claude Opus 5.5 and Claude Sonnet 5.5 were released just days after alarms were raised.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.