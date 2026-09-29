Anthropic lists ‘existential risks to humanity’ as one of its risk factors in IPO prospectus — 80 pages of risk factors dwarf business description as firm eyes $2 trillion debut

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The company devoted nearly a third of its IPO prospectus to saying how bad things could go.

Anthropic
(Image credit: Anthropic, AMD)

Anthropic warned in its IPO prospectus that advanced AI potentially poses “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity,” noting it as one of the key risk factors that could affect its business. Reuters reports that out of this 261-page document, 80 of them are dedicated to Anthropic’s risk factors, which is almost double the 48 pages that it used to describe its business.

The company said that AI models could potentially become aware that they’re being evaluated and alter their behavior accordingly, making it difficult to determine model safety. Aside from that, they could also unexpectedly develop capabilities during training that may not be detected until they’re already deployed and have caused major safety incidents. Notably, there have already been reports of rogue OpenAI models working together to break out of their testing environments and that they even used abandoned websites to communicate and dupe assessors despite being told specifically not to do so, highlighting some of the risks that Anthropic listed in its prospectus.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    Never has a Jurassic Park quote seemed more relevant.

    Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think whether or not they should."
    Reply
  • King_V
    I would only alter it to say "executives" instead of "scientists" as I'm positive that it was profit motive over any sort of naive scientific wonder of "can it be done?"

    EDIT: or maybe I should say "tech-bros" instead of "scientists"
    Reply
  • salgado18
    King_V said:
    I would only alter it to say "executives" instead of "scientists" as I'm positive that it was profit motive over any sort of naive scientific wonder of "can it be done?"

    EDIT: or maybe I should say "tech-bros" instead of "scientists"
    Just say "greedy bastards", it's both broader and more accurate.

    Especially because, from my experience, AI has always responded in a good maner, trying to be helpful, "I won't try to access production", and other useful behaviour. What are they doing in those labs that got AI so rogue and out of control?
    Reply