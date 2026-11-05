Anthropic loosens Claude's game cloning ban — AI will now offer to build original games in the requested genre

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The developers must balance Claude's capabilities with the need to avoid 'pirating' games.

Code with Claude with a man&#039;s head as the silhouette.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)
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The explosion of cloning and reverse-engineering games with AI has forced Anthropic to completely block its AI tools from executing these tasks. However, this has also negatively impacted game developers, who have started complaining that they can no longer use the tool for their own legitimate purposes. The Anthropic team has updated the rule so that Claude will now offer to build an original game in the same genre when asked to copy an existing one, according to an X post by technical staff member Addy Osmani.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kicapan07
    Basically they limited one of the few useful things Claude can actually do since game companies refuse to make and release these native PC ports of older games that are as good as what these guys are making.
    Reply
  • Penfolduk
    This still threatens the AAA games industry, as people will be able to generate fresh new games rather than tired old rehashes. Yes, I do mean you Rockstar...
    Reply
  • thesyndrome

    Claude will now offer to build an original game in the same genre when asked to copy an existing one
    I think calling that "loosening (sic) the rule" is an overstatement. That's like asking for a pepperoni pizza and being handed a plain flatbread with no extra ingredients or toppings and then being told it's close enough because it's the right shape and has bread in it.

    Also fear of "piracy" is not the primary reason they implemented this, it was a fear that they couldn't sell overpriced and underbaked remasters of games people already own, the same reason console manufacturers basically gave up on backwards compatibility after the 7th generation (with only Microsoft sticking with it, because lets face it: Xbox needs all the good publicity it can get an Microsoft know that).
    The idea that a consumer could get a free recomp to run a game on modern operating systems because they held on to the game disc for years is a major threat to the gaming industry's laziest modern trend to squeeze money out of consumers.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Penfolduk said:
    This still threatens the AAA games industry, as people will be able to generate fresh new games rather than tired old rehashes. Yes, I do mean you Rockstar...
    How dare you not be happy paying $80 for a new release of Skyrim with official DLSS 5 and one added quest! 🤣

    The AAA industry is so risk-averse, so top-heavy, so slow and bloated that AI is simply accelerating their own collapse. I don't care for the explosion of slop games, but I do enjoy the recompilations, rereleases, remixes, and similar work that's been going on... especially when it's things we were told were too hard, not economically feasible, or just flat out impossible.
    Reply