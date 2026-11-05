Anthropic loosens Claude's game cloning ban — AI will now offer to build original games in the requested genre
The developers must balance Claude's capabilities with the need to avoid 'pirating' games.
The explosion of cloning and reverse-engineering games with AI has forced Anthropic to completely block its AI tools from executing these tasks. However, this has also negatively impacted game developers, who have started complaining that they can no longer use the tool for their own legitimate purposes. The Anthropic team has updated the rule so that Claude will now offer to build an original game in the same genre when asked to copy an existing one, according to an X post by technical staff member Addy Osmani.
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"Last week some of you ran into Claude Code pushing back on game projects it should have just built. We'd added a short rule to the Opus 5.5 prompt to steer Claude away from recreating specific existing games, but it was also kicking in when you referenced one just to describe the mechanics you wanted," Osmani wrote. "We've updated that rule in 2.1.317. You can name a game to describe what you want, and Claude should now build an original game in that genre. If you ask for a copy of the original, it'll offer to build something similar instead."
Game decompiling used to be difficult task — often taking teams of dedicated and skilled volunteers months, if not years, to complete. The availability of AI tools has made this process so much faster and easier, although that doesn’t automatically mean that the decompiled version comes out clean. But what’s worse is that some bad actors have been using the technology to reverse engineer game demos from small and indie developers and blackmailing them by threatening to release an AI-completed version of their game — holding the developers’ games hostage and asking for ransom so that their work is not spoiled or destroyed.
Anthropic engineers are now trying to find a balance between preventing its tools from being used to copy games and earning the ire of software giants, publishers, and game developers while also ensuring that its paying customers can continue to use Claude for their own games.
Osmani also said on his post, "We want Claude to be as helpful as possible when you're building something original, but also to protect your work if someone else tries to copy it."
Frontier AI is becoming increasingly powerful, allowing programmers and developers to get things done more quickly and efficiently. But its unprecedented capability is also leading to unintended consequences, such as the ability to create rough clones of expensive software, such as Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Also fear of "piracy" is not the primary reason they implemented this, it was a fear that they couldn't sell overpriced and underbaked remasters of games people already own, the same reason console manufacturers basically gave up on backwards compatibility after the 7th generation (with only Microsoft sticking with it, because lets face it: Xbox needs all the good publicity it can get an Microsoft know that).
The idea that a consumer could get a free recomp to run a game on modern operating systems because they held on to the game disc for years is a major threat to the gaming industry's laziest modern trend to squeeze money out of consumers.
The AAA industry is so risk-averse, so top-heavy, so slow and bloated that AI is simply accelerating their own collapse. I don't care for the explosion of slop games, but I do enjoy the recompilations, rereleases, remixes, and similar work that's been going on... especially when it's things we were told were too hard, not economically feasible, or just flat out impossible.