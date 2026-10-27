Anthropic prepares for potential $2 trillion IPO valuation after reporting billions in revenue — company warns AI could pose ‘catastrophic existential risks to humanity’

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Anthropic is eyeing a $2 trillion IPO valuation while warning its AI models could pose catastrophic risks to humanity

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Claude maker Anthropic has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the AI company at around $2 trillion, setting the stage for one of the biggest potential stock market debuts in the technology industry, the company announced today.

As per Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ‘ANT’, although the number of shares to be offered and the price range have yet to be determined. A report from Reuters suggests the company could seek to raise as much as $100 billion, but those figures are not confirmed offering terms.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.