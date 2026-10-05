Anthropic reports Florida woman’s Claude ‘diary’ threat to shoot up sheriff’s office, felony charge follows — it’s at least the third such conversation to reach police since August

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Investigators say a message the following day mentioned a new gun.

Illustration of a person in thought, with a white networking diagram in their head, on an orange background
(Image credit: Anthropic)

A Lee County, Florida, woman was arrested on a felony charge after a threat linked to an Anthropic Claude AI chatbot conversation, or “diary,” by her account was reported to law enforcement via Anthropic’s human review team, according to WINK News. The arrest report includes a Sept. 26 statement from a user identified as “Carli” saying she would “shoot up” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and allegedly a message the next day mentioned a new gun. The conversation was at least the third of its type to reach police since August.

Anthropic monitors chats for key phrases and content that could be deemed threatening, the arrest report says, and depending on severity, they can be elevated for human review. In this case, the team decided to report its findings to law enforcement. The Bonita Springs woman was detained at home without incident, and an LCSO intelligence detective took over the case from there. The arrest report is not yet in the court file, but our own check shows court records listing the Sept. 30 felony charge under Florida Statute 836.10: written or electronic threat of a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

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