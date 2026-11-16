Anthropic says Claude Mythos slashed software work to onboard AMD GPUs from up to 12 months to around three days —writing almost 100% of kernels autonomously chips away at Nvidia's CUDA moat

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

If AI can write the low-level code that ties models to Nvidia, CUDA matters less.

An AMD Instinct MI350 Series accelerator module seen from above, with its chip package exposed at the center of a black circuit board.
(Image credit: AMD)

Anthropic told IPO investors that its Claude Mythos Preview model did the software work required to get its AI running on AMD’s GPUs in about three days, with “basically no human intervention,” a job it says used to take six to 12 months. The three days cover prompt processing for one Anthropic model on AMD MI355X GPUs “at a useful level of performance,” with Mythos porting or writing “almost 100% of the kernels.” That kind of low-level code, which ties an AI model to one company’s chips, has long been part of Nvidia’s CUDA moat, and an AI that can write it in days would suggest that moat is eroding.

Tom Brown, Anthropic’s co-founder and chief compute officer, made the time comparison, noting to investors that the original meant using a team of “dozens of engineers.” The company already runs its models on multiple kinds of chips — on GPUs from Nvidia and AMD, Google’s TPUs, and AWS Trainium — and its fleet is managed as “one fungible pool of compute.” Brown called the early multi-chip decision “an unconventional bet.” It may have been a wise one, given that Google’s TPUs can now natively run AI models built in PyTorch, and Meta uses them in production.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.