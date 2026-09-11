These days, AI companies directly or indirectly announcing how their respective wares are smarter than their competitors has become a genre of elevator music. Even so, some in-depth articles can be quite insightful, like Anthropic's occasional reports on attempted misuse of its wares. The latest one covers activity between November 2025 and September 2026, with an important reveal: five situations where Claude was asked to perform work determined to potentially be used in biological weapons.

Right out of the gate, Anthropic remarks on the difficulty of understanding if a particular line of inquiry pertaining to biology is meant for nefarious purposes, to create defense mechanisms like vaccines, or simply to establish predictions of how a virus spreads. The company says that "out of an abundance of caution [....] launched recent models with stronger safeguards."

Among the tens of case studies presented in the lengthy report, Anthropic discusses five cases that it deemed particularly concerning, three regarding viruses, and two more discussing toxins. The common theme across all of them is that all threat actors used varying degrees of anonymization techniques and did their best to evade Anthropic's own regional blocking. The report doesn't mention specific states, but the firm is known to block access to Claude for China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, among others.

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In the first case, a request for assistance in developing a grant application involved finding ways to improve the chikungunya virus. The purported researchers were trying to come up with ways to both add extra abilities to chikungunya (increased mutation) and increase its virulence. The topic itself already raised some concern, but Anthropic's hand was forced after finding that although the grant application seemed to be for civilian researchers, the actual investigation was meant to proceed at a military facility.

The firm also found that the request would have gone through a third-party LLM platform associated with military as well as civilian institutions. The countries involved are geo-blocked by Anthropic, and that platform routed comms traffic through the U.S. to try to evade detection, used gray-market resellers, and specifically catered to customers looking to skirt content restrictions. Anthropic banned the accounts in question and shared the information with government authorities, though the same people repeatedly tried reaching Claude again via zero-data-retention services.

Case #2 pertained to a non-US researched who was looking to dig into how avian flu adapts to mammals, and how it can cause diseases other than in the respiratory tract. The problem is that avian flu has a high fatality rate, and there's little population immunity.

While the virus doesn't easily spread from person to person, therein lies the rub — the research could end up discovering mechanisms to increase transmissibility. The researchers used a random username, a private email service, and accessed Claude through a VPS, leading Anthropic to investigate and ultimately turn its nose up at this strain of thought.

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The story with the third case bears a resemblance to the previous two. Once again, an account was trying to prepare a supposed grant application, this time around about orthopoxviruses, the family that houses smallpox and Mpox, among others.

The application discussed containment facilities and live experimentation with the viruses, and focused on understanding their genetics for the purpose of evading immunity. The research didn't initially trigger alarms, but Anthropic came to notice it was created via a reselling service, with a randomly-generated email, tunneled through U.S. infrastructure to reach Claude, and traced back to a banned account farm.

In the last two cases, instead of viruses, the purported researchers were focusing on toxins. In case #4, a person mapped out venom toxin peptides from multiple families of animals and created a program to optimize their toxic characteristics.

Although the stated goal was to create painkillers, antidepressants, and other therapeutic molecules, the data would equally allow the creation of potent harmful compounds. Anthropic also came to learn the content Claude was generating was part of a state-sponsored program in an "unsupported region."

In the fifth and final case, a theoretical scientist was also using Claude to try and redesign a set of toxins, also supposedly for therapeutic purposes, under a national public search program. However, the work touched upon "a bacterial toxin subunit and a protein of the hemorrhagic-fever virus" that happens to be on the World Health Organization's list for particularly nasty, pandemic-inducing diseases.

The scientist tried to obscure the subject of the research, directing Claude to be vague about descriptions. Once again, the story ended with Anthropic cutting off access to Claude from a location that broke its terms of service.

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