Anthropic’s IPO filing shows most of its compute goes to R&D, not serving customers — company details massive $800 billion in TPU and GPU contracts

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Claude covers what it costs to serve, but the racks on order are another matter.

Rows of Google Ironwood TPU racks in a data center, with blue, green and yellow cabling under orange overhead cable trays.
(Image credit: Google)

Anthropic spent less than a third of its $8.9 billion first-half compute bill on serving customers, with most of the rest going into training, research, and running Claude internally, its S-1 filing shows. It has meanwhile signed up for hundreds of billions of dollars more in TPU and GPU capacity. By our math, it has meanwhile signed up for roughly $800 billion more in TPU and GPU capacity, and revenue per compute dollar jumped from $0.40 in Q1 2025 to $2.08 in Q2 2026, which the company links to capacity purchased 12–18 months ahead.

Anthropic’s IPO is likely to beat that of rival OpenAI, which filed confidentially before CEO Sam Altman said its own won’t come this year, amid widespread doubts about an AI bubble. Whether AI labs can cover what it costs to serve their models is an open question.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.