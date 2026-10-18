Anthropic’s proposed AI safety bill only kicks in if 50 deaths or $1 billion in damages are on the line — proposal would effectively make the Commerce Department the only agency capable of stopping an AI model

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Would this be enough to keep an AI model from going out of control?

an AI-generated face facing off with a person in front of a terminal
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthropic is quietly lobbying for an AI safety bill that will allow the government to block an AI model’s release only if it poses a risk of causing $1 billion in damages or killing or injuring more than 50 people. According to Politico, an independent third party registered with the Department of Commerce would periodically evaluate the lab and its AI models. It also noted that the lab may pay the evaluators, but only if the payment does not affect their independence.

“This bill represents the proposals outlined in Anthropic’s Advanced AI Framework, which we have been advocating for with federal and state lawmakers since June,” an Anthropic spokesperson told the publication. “These are sensible policies we believe Congress should act on.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dementoss
    I think there needs to be international, legally binding agreement, that any and all AI developers, will be held responsible for any damages they cause, either deliberately or through failing to apply sufficient safeguards. But, we all know such an agreement will not happen.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    The major flaw in their theory is thinking "department of commerce" or any other government agency will matter. What can they do if the company or data center is say in canada. What about north korea.

    Laws make no difference especially if the AI itself is going to violate them even when told not to.
    Reply