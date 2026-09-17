Apple eyes Nvidia NVLink to power its new custom M8 Ultra AI servers — historically bitter rivals reportedly team up for 2029 data center push

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Time to bury the hatchet?

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Apple is reportedly developing AI servers based on its own M-series processors and is evaluating NVLink Fusion technology for interconnects, according to The Information. The machines are expected to use M8 Ultra processors and arrive in 2029, the report claims. For now, the usage of the NVLink Fusion platform is not formalized and has not been confirmed by either Apple or Nvidia, but if Apple decides to use it instead of competing solutions, this may have significantly broader market implications than just Apple using Nvidia hardware.

Apple looking for fast interconnects

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Samlebon2306
    This does not make sense to me. Apple could just buy a startup that makes UAlink switches or just partner with well established vendors. This shows how Apple likes non-standard technologies.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Does anyone know who it's for? Maybe just eating their own dogfood for internal AI products?
    Reply
  • JamesJones44
    usertests said:
    Does anyone know who it's for? Maybe just eating their own dogfood for internal AI products?
    I'm assuming eating their own dog food. 2029/2030 seems really late to the game to jump back into the OSX Server domain. Feels like they would have started it back up 4 or 5 years ago now if they were trying to capture the AI compute market dollars.
    Reply