Apple researchers turn idle Macs into a virtual GPU cloud with ‘Minions’ — researchers say the distributed scheme could scale globally and support model training

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Can start with a simple request over Slack, but teams worry about their data running on devices outside their group.

A person works at an office desk on a MacBook Pro connected to two external displays
(Image credit: Apple)
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.