Australian PM says OpenAI took 84 days to email agency after agent hacked its national health care portal — incident is believed to be the first known case of AI breaching a government site

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OpenAI's notification landed in a government inbox only checked "once a day."

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(Image credit: OpenAI)

Australia has ordered an “urgent and immediate review” after saying an OpenAI agent discovered a way around blocks on its Medicare statistics portal, BBC News reported. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement at the UN General Assembly in New York, referring to a hack that happened in June. OpenAI became aware of the hack in August but did not report it to the government agency’s public inbox until September.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • JamesJones44
    Kind of misleading, OpenAI didn't become aware of the attack until August (allegedly). The scarier part is that it took almost 3 months for it to be detected
    Reply