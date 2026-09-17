Balatro fan claims they trained Google fruit fly brain simulation to beat the game — reinforcement learning currently has the model at 20% success rate

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A fruit fly may soon beat you at Balatro.

A Balatro game in-progress.
(Image credit: Playstack)

Less than two weeks after Google released a mapping of the complete brain and central nervous system of an adult male fruit fly, we've seen enthusiasts put the structure to work everywhere from turning a fruit fly into a day trader to teaching it parallel parking. Now, one Balatro fan says they trained the structure with an algorithm to play the game, with the win rate currently sitting at a cozy 20%.

The famous Fruit Fly has beaten Balatro
 from r/balatro
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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.