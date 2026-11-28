A data center in Shanghai, China, is now running Nvidia's high-end Blackwell AI chips despite them being export-controlled and only available to whitelisted companies. Bloomberg reports that two Chinese companies installed the chips, including a GB300 NVL72 rack, which is among Nvidia's most capable products. The hardware was reportedly installed as collateral for a 96 million yuan ($14 million) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. The second firm, Shanghai Kezhan, installed a GB200 server, which also uses Nvidia's Blackwell silicon. The hardware was uncovered in documents related to a 90 million yuan loan in late 2025 from a finance-leasing firm wholly owned by a local Shanghai government agency.

The data center is linked to Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed employee, a company that was previously an Nvidia customer before concerns were raised about its potential role in bypassing the same export controls that should have prevented Blackwell chips from being shipped to China.

Blackwell chips have never been available to China without official licenses first being obtained from U.S. officials. While it's unconfirmed that Alice Huang or Megaspeed were directly involved in bringing the Blackwell-powered hardware to China, the coincidence is notable. Megaspeed is currently under a criminal investigation over concerns about what it was doing with the chips it bought from Nvidia. In 2025, it was claimed that it had helped move around $2 billion worth of Nvidia chips into the country illegally.

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It's also important to note that the data center in question, known as the Yangtze River Delta Project, was described as Megaspeed's largest data center in 2024 when speaking with investors. Megaspeed used a render of the facility and described it as being in a "specific area" facility in an unspecified country.

The story is further complicated by the fact that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with his namesake when resigning from the company earlier this month. U.S. intelligence officials have also suggested that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, and now believe her husband is heavily involved with China's Ministry of State Security. Jensen Huang is now back in charge at Nvidia after a push by U.S. President Donald Trump, among others.

Megaspeed has since been placed on a U.S. trade blacklist, though the U.S. still allows Nvidia and other companies to sell it lower-performance chips.

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