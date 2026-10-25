Big Tech is cashing in on AI while the rest of corporate America sees no financial returns — report outlines how rising token costs threaten to squeeze corporate profit margins

News
By
Published

Apollo data shows the Magnificent Seven widening their revenue-per-employee lead over the S&P 493 between 2019 and 2026, highlighting the growing productivity gap between Big Tech and the broader market.

insert bills here
(Image credit: Getty Images)
0

AI spending is generating revenue for technology providers, but most other S&P 500 companies have yet to show comparable gains in productivity or profit margins, a report by Apollo’s Daily Spark analysis has shown.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.