Bill Gates compares AI to alien intelligence in movies where ‘magically the US and China’ solve the problem together — warns world governments that they’re not ready for AI

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"Governments are way behind on this one."

Bill Gates
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said in an interview that the world’s governments are not ready for artificial intelligence. The billionaire philanthropist made the warning in an interview with Reuters, saying that nations must prepare for the various risks that the technology poses to the workforce and society as a whole.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.