Investigation details how billions' worth of export-restricted Nvidia AI chips are sold to China — report details how Chinese firms skirt Trump's regulations

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

Much to the surprise of absolutely no-one.

Nvidia server GPUs
(Image credit: Nvidia)

American nonprofit C4ADS, a monitoring organization funded mostly by the U.S. government, produced a report shedding light on the many ways that American AI accelerators reach China. Somewhat paradoxically, the U.S. refuses to sell advanced AI chips to China, while simultaneously the CCP prohibits their purchase, but that has seemingly not stopped the products from arriving on Eastern shores.

C4ADS's report identifies three major avenues for chip smuggling: direct acquisitions via research institutions, drop-shipping through other Southeast Asian countries, and purchases through a matryoshka-doll-like structure made of shell companies. The writers note that only explicitly mentioned chips are accounted for, meaning the actual amount of hardware changing hands could be far higher. Another earlier report by Epoch AI estimates that around a third (and possibly most of) China's AI compute power is comprised of smuggled GPUs.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.