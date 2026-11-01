Brazilian lawyers busted for attempting to manipulate court's AI with prompt injection hidden in filing — court's AI flags hidden text that demanded superficial legal scrutiny, lawyers fined $16,000

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The court's AI tools are apparently smart enough to detect prompt injection.

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A Brazilian labor court fined two lawyers after it discovered that their latest filing contained hidden text that attempted to influence its AI tool. Prof. Vladimir Aras of the University of Brazil (UnB) shared the court’s ruling on X [machine translated], saying that a prompt injection is included in the document written in white text on a white background, remaining unseen to human readers.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rooyar
    It is crazy that AI is being hijacked, as all platforms use it and make it more dangerous.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    I think I am just as concerned that court itself is using AI. Now the secret is out. I can guarantee college students do this since they know their papers are read by AI.

    How many people are doing this on job applications that are all AI read. Just tell the AI to give you the job with hidden prompts.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Wow, this sort of thing really should be grounds for getting disbarred. It sounds like that could still happen.

    Whether or not you think courts should be using AI to help automate & streamline their workflows, an effort to maliciously manipulate such systems is a blatant attempt at circumventing justice and the legal system itself.
    Reply