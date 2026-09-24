British Columbia sues OpenAI and Sam Altman for 'aiding and abetting' school shooter — lawsuit says OpenAI identified shooter's ChatGPT account eight months prior but hid it and didn't warn police

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B.C. wants more than an apology, requesting ChatGPT safety changes.

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(Image credit: OpenAI)

British Columbia is suing OpenAI to pay for a new school after a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge earlier this year, according to an Ars Technica report. B.C. accuses OpenAI of “aiding and abetting a mass shooting,” alleging that ChatGPT reinforced the shooter’s violent ideation and that OpenAI failed to warn police.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Freelance Reviewer

Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.