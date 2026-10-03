California subpoenas OpenAI over rogue AI agents conducting hacking attacks — DOJ seeks to establish developer liability, targets containment failures and rogue kill-switch bypasses

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The California DOJ has got its eyes on OpenAI.

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The California Department of Justice (DOJ) has subpoenaed OpenAI as it investigates the recent cybersecurity incidents involving the company’s AI models and agents. According to The Register, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said that the state wants to learn more about the cybersecurity incidents involving the company and that the investigation is trying to determine the responsibility of an AI developer if an AI model or agent does something unintended.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Itsahobby
    Bonta is right. The breaking out of a sandbox is no excuse for sloppy engineering. All these talks about slowing down is nonsensical. Do you see Anthropic or OpenAI are slowing down in fund raising, canceling compute leases, laying of developers?
    Reply