California tech CEO arrested, faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling $300 million in Nvidia AI servers to China — federal prosecutors say chips were routed through Malaysia and Singapore using false paperwork

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Suspect faces 20 years in prison

Nvidia HQ, flanked by trees.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)

A California man has been arrested for smuggling over $300 million worth of restricted Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls. According to a U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) press release on October 1, the defendant — Greg Lui, also known as Yiu Kong Lui — and unidentified co-conspirators smuggled the chips in high-end servers from 2023 to 2024. He allegedly first exported the chips to Malaysia and Singapore, jurisdictions where the restrictions don't apply, before shipping them to buyers in China, including the Chinese government.

Authorities say the defendant, owner of California-based company Earthmade Computer Inc., and his co-conspirators had used false paperwork to misrepresent the chips’ final destination, purporting that the controlled chips would be going to permissible end users and end destinations that did not require an export license. “This defendant allegedly used false paperwork and shipments through third countries to smuggle more than $300 million in export-controlled computer servers to China,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.