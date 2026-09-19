ChatGPT-6 Astra cracks 108-year-old unsolved WWI German code for the first time — radio message sharing enemy movement intelligence had evaded decoding, 1918 Crimean fleet warning verified against HMS Canterbury logs

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The decoded and message alerts German military forces of the movements of an English cruiser and an Allied squadron near Crimea.

An &#039;unsolved&#039; encrypted World War I radio message
(Image credit: scienceblogs.de)

Now 108 years after its transmission, an encrypted World War I German radio message has apparently been deciphered for the first time. The decoded and translated message relays information about the movements of an English cruiser and an Allied squadron near the Crimean Peninsula. Prinz, the developer who reckons they successfully decoded this covert WWI communication, used GPT-Astra to solve the cipher.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hwertz
    I mean, you'd think previous attempts to decode would have at least tried all known keywords, instead of 'this one wasn't used until a week later' and not even trying it? But good on the model for decoding it!
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Well, that's impressive! The techonlogy has come a long way since...

    Oh, wait...

    GPT-Astra hypothesizes that previous attempts to decipher this German message failed because code sleuths made an incorrect assumption. Before this decoding feat, it was thought that the keyword “TRUPPENVERSCHIEBUNG” was used only as a key starting December 9, 1918. Remember, this message was transmitted on November 29 of that year.
    So the issue is that no one tried a word they knew? No one thought to try all words irrespective of year not even once? And Astra GTP solved it by reading the year?

    Nevermind, that was just researcher's fault.
    Reply
  • havfy
    It's good that it was finally solved but it's likely a bit late to be useful since the date has passed. Now that the Germans know that it's been solved, they will likely move on to a new key the next time they decide to take over the world.
    Reply