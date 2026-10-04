ChatGPT-6 Astra cracks 217-year-old Napoleonic code in just six hours — single-prompt AI run solves 24 rows of custom symbols from a single image, reveals lost troop orders

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OpenAI’s model completed the task after being fed just a single image and prompt.

A sample of the ciphered text
(Image credit: Cryptiana)

An AI engineer used GPT-6 Astra to reveal the contents of a cipher that hadn’t been read since the Napoleonic Wars. Carter Church, an engineer at cybersecurity company SentinelOne, used Astra to crack the message hidden in 217-year-old code which had sat unsolved among Cryptiana's Unsolved Historical Ciphers list for decades. OpenAI’s LLM unpicked it within six hours, says Church, and it did so after only being fed a single image and prompt. You can download the “full solution package, with a script that regenerates the reading,” directly from Carter Church’s blog (download link in the first paragraph).

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.