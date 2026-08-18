China's homegrown AI accelerators to supply 90% of the country's domestic market, analysts suggest — Cambricon and Huawei expected to be the biggest winners in the shift away from Nvidia and AMD

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But the big question is whether China can maintain the number of AI accelerators it gets.

Huawei Ascend AI chip
(Image credit: Huawei)

Chinese AI accelerators are set to capture 90% of the country's domestic market as U.S. export controls and Beijing mandates push American-made hardware from AMD and Nvidia out of the market, according to a new report by TrendForce. Cambricon and Huawei are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the shift, according to DigiTimes. Yet, the big question is whether Chinese vendors can ship enough AI accelerators to satisfy demand.

China on track for AI accelerator self-sufficiency

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.