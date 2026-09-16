China's open-weight AI models are now just 4 months behind frontier US offerings, Mozilla report claims — models still lag in some benchmarks but are drastically cheaper to use

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Behind, but at a fraction of the price

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(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

Mozilla has published version 1.1 of its State of Open Source AI report on Sept. 15 using data current to Sept. 1, revealing that many of the best Chinese open-weight AI models are closing the gap with U.S. frontier offerings. The best open model trailed the closed leader on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index by three points at 60% of the price and two points behind Claude Fable 5 at 30%. Mozilla’s fit on METR task-horizon data puts the open-closed gap at around 4.4 months, in line with Epoch AI’s four-month estimate.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Freelance Reviewer

Shane Downing is a Freelance Reviewer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering consumer storage hardware.