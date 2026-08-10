Chinese farmer kills 25 acres of crops after following AI-generated weed and pest control advice — farmer trusted pesticide recipe after months of successful advice

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AI is useful, but you should never blindly trust it.

a wilted plant in a vase
(Image credit: Getty Images)

An elderly farmer in Chuzhou, China, has been following AI advice since he started using it a year ago, but after months of interactions, it recently gave some terrible advice that led to the death of his entire crop. According to Taiwanese outfit CTWANT [machine translated], 67-year-old Wu initially didn’t trust the AI app but eventually changed his mind after it proved to be useful. Unfortunately, this mistake turned out to be disastrous, as it directly caused the death of 150 mu, or 24.7 acres, of sesame seedlings.

Wu asked the AI for advice on weed and pest control, after which it came up with “Hundred Acres of Sesame Grass Control + Pest Control,” and recommended that they use “high-efficiency flupyrimethalin” and “flusulfasulfaether” to kill weeds and mixed it with “thiamethoxazine” and “methyl salt.” The farmer followed the AI’s advice to the letter without confirming the information via agricultural technicians (or even just counter-checking its answers online).

The very next day

The result of the AI’s mistake was quickly apparent, as, just the following day, the weeds and the sesame seedlings died en masse. “If you spray it, the next day the seedlings won’t survive,” Wu said during a video interview. “Both the grass and the seedlings will die, and the seedlings will die even faster.”

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When he asked the AI why this happened, it suggested that the “flusulfasulfaether” might be behind the issue. Agricultural experts said that this chemical was primarily used against broadleaf weeds in soybean fields. The USDA [PDF] categorizes sesame as a broadleaf plant, meaning it will also be easily affected by this herbicide. Furthermore, this chemical is designed for targeted spraying on affected areas only and shouldn’t be applied to the entire field. The farmer claimed that the AI did not warn him of the risks of following its answers, but its chat page had a reminder that said, “AI generation may be incorrect, please verify.”

Although AI is a powerful tool, it also has a history of giving bad advice and making bad choices. Just a couple of days ago, one developer had his entire profile directory deleted during a routine backup procedure after it encountered a typo. Even Meta’s AI Alignment director fell victim to this, after she had to manually terminate her AI agent to stop it from accidentally clearing out her entire inbox. That’s why it’s imperative that users are aware of AI’s limitations every time they use it.

This is one of the first instances in which we reported an AI mistake resulting in a physical consequence in the real world. We also cannot entirely blame the person for trusting the tool — after all, he was skeptical of it at first, meaning it produced results that made the farmer trust it over time. But even if an AI’s output has been reliable recently, that doesn't mean that it is absolutely trustworthy. After all, current LLMs are nothing but prediction engines — you cannot guarantee a correct answer every time you use them, especially if they have been trained on a public knowledge base whose dataset hasn’t been completely filtered for accuracy and factuality.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bill001g
    You would think a old farmer would have his lifetime of experience to tell him how he and others have done this.

    I would never trust AI when it comes to chemicals and food. There are all kinds of stuff that you can only spray on crops during certain parts of their growing cycle. If you spray it at the wrong time you contaminate the food you are trying to harvest.

    Now maybe if he was looking for those organic solution that use things like dish soap and other common household things maybe. There is a reason commercial farmers use chemicals so these must not be very effective.
    Reply
  • tntdyno
    "started to trust overtime"
    ai gets worse and worse as time goes on... starts hallucinating
    Reply
  • PEnns
    AI has entered the food chain.

    What could possibly go wrong?? Too bad AI can't eat the result...but its creators can!!
    Reply
  • KitsuneKas
    WMcMaster said:
    Sounds like a bunch of commie gobbledygook.
    News flash: it's capitalist corporations that are pushing AI. Also, China isn't really communist anyway. Communism has nothing to do with absolutely anything in this article.
    Reply
  • lrosario0751
    I always check, AI can give some really bad information. I'm rebuilding a 1ZZ-FE engine and the AI recommended two 90-degree turns after the initial torquening of the cylinder head bolts, which only require one 90-degree turn for an aluminum block, to avoid stripping the threads.The specs were for a 2ZZ-GE with an iron block!
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    lrosario0751 said:
    I always check, AI can give some really bad information. I'm rebuilding a 1ZZ-FE engine and the AI recommended two 90-degree turns after the initial torquening of the cylinder head bolts, which only require one 90-degree turn for an aluminum block, to avoid stripping the threads.The specs were for a 2ZZ-GE with an iron block!
    The problem there is, if you don't know enough about the subject, you don't know when the AI is wrong.
    And you probably don't know the questions to ask.

    And if you do know the subject, why are you bothering with the AI?
    Reply
  • thrus
    USAFRet said:
    The problem there is, if you don't know enough about the subject, you don't know when the AI is wrong.
    And you probably don't know the questions to ask.

    And if you do know the subject, why are you bothering with the AI?
    Well maybe run a test that doesn't impact 25 acres of product. Unless you can afford that loss as the test. But that much to me feels like filling or not filling contracracs amount of output.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    thrus said:
    Well maybe run a test that doesn't impact 25 acres of product. Unless you can afford that loss as the test. But that much to me feels like filling or not filling contracracs amount of output.
    Well, yes. You test first.
    As with ANY major change. Be it hardware, software, farm, whatever.

    But too many people are far too trusting of the AI bots.
    Reply
  • chaos215bar2
    KitsuneKas said:
    News flash: it's capitalist corporations that are pushing AI. Also, China isn't really communist anyway. Communism has nothing to do with absolutely anything in this article.
    A lot of people have trouble with the difference between "communist" and "authoritarian", it seems.

    (Yes, China still claims to be communist, and nominally they kind of are. But first and foremost, the CCP is an authoritarian apparatus, and they've been forced to heavily adopt principles of market capitalism to make China economically competitive. Almost as if reducing an entire country's government down to a single label tends oversimplify things.)
    Reply