Congresswoman calls for artificial superintelligence ban after Democrats' seismic midterm sweep — demands regulation of 'out of control' industry and pause on advanced AI

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The announcement follows Democrats taking both the House and Senate from the GOP during the U.S. midterms.

protest against AI
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Just one day after the Democrats swept the U.S. midterm elections, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) called for an agenda to pause advanced AI development. The Arizona representative said on X that the “out of control” industry needs to be regulated, and she even went as far as calling for the ban of artificial superintelligence. Many issues about AI data centers also went on the ballot during the November 3 election, with the majority of Americans voting against them. However, it should be noted that the backlash that AI data centers are facing are driven by concerns about utility hikes, noise pollution, and other impacts of power-hungry campuses, not just artificial intelligence in general.

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Jowi Morales
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9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thisisaname
    Sure is out of control, seemingly every day some other company is pivoting it's output towards things for Ai.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    I dislike AI & datacenter craze as much as anyone but its a can of worms.

    Even if US stopped entirely China wouldn't.

    Issue is they need to be paying a lot more to cover their needs...this means they need to invest in the power, water, and the companies that are supplying the ram/nand/etc as well as enforceable promises about violations (noise/pollution/etc) and stuff that scale on the companies value equal to 20% just to keep em in line.
    Reply
  • King_V
    Also - don't call it superintelligence to just to appease the lame duck.

    Also also... is it me, or does the fact that Kevin Wimer's response makes the accusation of a "partisan agenda" give the impression that either he's faking, or that he knows AI isn't going to cure his cancer?

    Full Disclosure: I have no idea who Kevin Wimer is, and heard of him for the first time today.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    An outright ban on AI? Hey, wait, that's not what I want. I've been critical of AI, but I don't want it banned as that's a step too far. I work in software development and analysis, and my favorite hobbies are drawing and 3D sculpting -- this makes me particularly exposed to the impacts of AI.

    What I want is for data centers to stop being built near residential communities. I want them to stop popping up on whatever random piece of cheap land developers were able to acquire. I don't want them to waste water or impose extra energy costs on their neighbors by over-consuming what the local grid can supply. I don't want them polluting with whatever cheap generators they could find. I want organized, planned, cooperative deployment of data centers in industrial areas with power at least as clean as my local coal energy plant (that has tons of anti-pollution features on it).

    What I want is for AI developers to compensate the creatives, writers, engineers, journalists, commentators, and other people whose work was used to train the AI, and I want AI companies to stop vacuuming up everything on the web for cheap training data. I want AI to be a tool -- not a replacement for people. I want people displaced by corporations to have healthcare and safety nets regardless of whether or not AI did it. What I want is for all those people getting rich off the AI bubble and circular financing to actually get taxed at a rate where they can only afford 1 super yacht instead of 2.

    Banning is the easy solution. Banning absolves our leaders from having to tackle the socioeconomic changes that need to be made. I don't want AI banned. I know that our political leaders will do something dumb like ban the NSFW capabilities of some AIs, require a watermark that underground models will ignore, and add a few more guardrails before claiming victory. Those things just kick the can down the road.

    TL;DR: Bring me the big changes needed to enable the future shown in The Jetsons or Star Trek: The Next Generation. Bans are akin to burying our collective head in the ground and ignoring progress.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Scott_Tx said:
    Post removed by moderator.
    Not quite. They were elected in many states based hugely on a candidates policies on data/AI centers. This has been found in both the exit polls and the people who were voted it in by the concerned citizens about AI and it's impact on practically every level, in the communities where these things will exist. It's not just a fad.

    Most certainly, the economy was the overriding factor, given how much peples pockets are hurting with inflation, and other costs that have risen from the war in Iran.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    Not quite. They were elected in many states based hugely on a candidates policies on data/AI centers. This has been found in both the exit polls and the people who were voted it in by the concerned citizens about AI and it's impact on practically every level, in the communities where these things will exist. It's not just a fad.

    Most certainly, the economy was the overriding factor, given how much peples pockets are hurting with inflation, and other costs that have risen from the war in Iran.
    Voters cared about inflation/gas above all else, which is largely a consequence of Iran, or even tariffs.

    But regardless of the effect of AI datacenters, the Democrats would likely need a veto-proof majority to pass any substantial AI legislation during the next 26 months.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    usertests said:
    Voters cared about inflation/gas above all else, which is largely a consequence of Iran, or even tariffs.
    Yes, I did mention that. That's very clear.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    Yes, I did mention that. That's very clear.
    I'm saying AI/datacenters wasn't the top issue, or was mashed together into a general "affordability" bad vibe. Kind of like few people being truly "anti-war" on principle, just "anti-bad prices as a result of war".
    Reply
  • rluker5
    Ban or just the first steps of a widespread extortion scheme?
    Just needs more lobbyists with greasy palms to quiet down the newly elected.
    I expect preferential treatment to be incoming.
    Reply