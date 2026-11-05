Congresswoman calls for artificial superintelligence ban after Democrats' seismic midterm sweep — demands regulation of 'out of control' industry and pause on advanced AI
The announcement follows Democrats taking both the House and Senate from the GOP during the U.S. midterms.
Just one day after the Democrats swept the U.S. midterm elections, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) called for an agenda to pause advanced AI development. The Arizona representative said on X that the “out of control” industry needs to be regulated, and she even went as far as calling for the ban of artificial superintelligence. Many issues about AI data centers also went on the ballot during the November 3 election, with the majority of Americans voting against them. However, it should be noted that the backlash that AI data centers are facing are driven by concerns about utility hikes, noise pollution, and other impacts of power-hungry campuses, not just artificial intelligence in general.
Rep. Ansari was elected to the House in 2025, representing Arizona’s third congressional district. She’s also a member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, as well as the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs. While she doesn’t have a subcommittee or committee leadership position yet, these subcommittee memberships should give her some avenues to influence the U.S. Congress’ response to the White House’s AI policies, especially now that her party holds the majority in both the House and Senate.
The calls to regulate artificial intelligence aren’t new, with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) calling for various actions against the tech companies focusing on artificial intelligence since last year. The independent senator has initially called for a halt on AI data center construction to ensure that the technology benefits “all of us, not just the 1%,” which followed up about half a year later with a bill that proposes 50% public ownership of U.S. AI firms and a $ 1,000 dividend for every American. He also proposed a 20-year prison sentence for anyone who develops artificial superintelligence, putting it nearly on par with the unauthorized development of nuclear weapons. Other Senate leaders are also confronting Big Tech companies and accusing them of misleading the public when it comes to the benefits that AI delivers to the communities they’re in.
However, these moves go against President Donald Trump’s artificial intelligence agenda, which the administration sees as a race against China. He recently sat down with some of the top executives of the biggest AI companies for lunch at White House, where they promised to “self-police” AI development after news that OpenAI’s and Anthropic’s LLMs have been wreaking havoc on the internet. It was also after this moment that Trump decided that AI is suffering from a branding problem and renamed the technology “Super Intelligence.” Some comments on her X post also showed resistance to her call — a user claiming to have stage 4 terminal lung cancer asked her to reconsider, saying that AI-powered medical research could save his life, while Elon Musk shared her post and wrote: “It’s a Brave New World.”
Nevertheless, the White House also acknowledged the unpopularity of AI data centers and took steps to reduce their impact on the electricity costs for the average residential and commercial user by asking hyperscalers, utility providers, and even state governors to sign the “ratepayer protection pledge.” Trump even went as far as mandating AI data centers to pay energy dividends to the local community, but it seems that his moves were deemed too little, too late by most voters.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Even if US stopped entirely China wouldn't.
Issue is they need to be paying a lot more to cover their needs...this means they need to invest in the power, water, and the companies that are supplying the ram/nand/etc as well as enforceable promises about violations (noise/pollution/etc) and stuff that scale on the companies value equal to 20% just to keep em in line.
Also also... is it me, or does the fact that Kevin Wimer's response makes the accusation of a "partisan agenda" give the impression that either he's faking, or that he knows AI isn't going to cure his cancer?
Full Disclosure: I have no idea who Kevin Wimer is, and heard of him for the first time today.
What I want is for data centers to stop being built near residential communities. I want them to stop popping up on whatever random piece of cheap land developers were able to acquire. I don't want them to waste water or impose extra energy costs on their neighbors by over-consuming what the local grid can supply. I don't want them polluting with whatever cheap generators they could find. I want organized, planned, cooperative deployment of data centers in industrial areas with power at least as clean as my local coal energy plant (that has tons of anti-pollution features on it).
What I want is for AI developers to compensate the creatives, writers, engineers, journalists, commentators, and other people whose work was used to train the AI, and I want AI companies to stop vacuuming up everything on the web for cheap training data. I want AI to be a tool -- not a replacement for people. I want people displaced by corporations to have healthcare and safety nets regardless of whether or not AI did it. What I want is for all those people getting rich off the AI bubble and circular financing to actually get taxed at a rate where they can only afford 1 super yacht instead of 2.
Banning is the easy solution. Banning absolves our leaders from having to tackle the socioeconomic changes that need to be made. I don't want AI banned. I know that our political leaders will do something dumb like ban the NSFW capabilities of some AIs, require a watermark that underground models will ignore, and add a few more guardrails before claiming victory. Those things just kick the can down the road.
TL;DR: Bring me the big changes needed to enable the future shown in The Jetsons or Star Trek: The Next Generation. Bans are akin to burying our collective head in the ground and ignoring progress.
Most certainly, the economy was the overriding factor, given how much peples pockets are hurting with inflation, and other costs that have risen from the war in Iran.
But regardless of the effect of AI datacenters, the Democrats would likely need a veto-proof majority to pass any substantial AI legislation during the next 26 months.
Just needs more lobbyists with greasy palms to quiet down the newly elected.
I expect preferential treatment to be incoming.