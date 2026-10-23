Deepseek's latest AI model is smarter than ever, but its low running costs come at a price — uses only one-quarter of the HBM and one-eighth of SSD storage but still battles hallucinations in agentic workloads

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Frontier models are far more capable but paying a premium is quickly becoming a matter of choice

DeepSeek logo displayed on a smartphone screen
(Image credit: Getty Images / SOPA Images)

Deepseek just upgraded its V4.1 Flash open-weight model to revision 1017. What looks like a mere point revision may actually be a significant step forward in model efficiency. On the product page, Deepseek uses the slogan "wish-driven programming made real," a likely reference to the colloquial "vibe coding," implying the model is a good fit for open-ended tasks with broad descriptions. However, while the model is indeed cheap and scores well, it can be hallucination-prone.

LLMs are roughly divided into two categories: closed commercial efforts from frontier labs, whose models are expensive to run but deliver excellent results, and Chinese open-weight competitors that broadly exchange reliability for a much cheaper running cost, particularly for long-running agentic tasks.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.