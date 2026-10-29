Dept of Justice reportedly probes Nvidia over $13 billion Hugging Face AI platform acquisition — concerns raised over competition in AI and pressure on customers

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The DOJ is concerned that Nvidia's Hugging Face buyout may give it control of a key distribution point.

Nvidia headquarters
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Nvidia is reportedly facing questions from the United States Department of Justice over whether its purchase of Hugging Face will have an impact on competition in the growing AI space. Nvidia agreed to buy Hugging Face in September, paying almost $13 billion. Hugging Face offers an open-source platform for the hosting and testing of new AI models, and that appears to be behind the DOJ's concerns. Reuters reports that the department has made inquiries about how the Hugging Face deal could change the landscape for Nvidia's competitors. The move could be seen as a way for Nvidia to lock in a key distribution channel for its own products. Hugging Face also sells AI infrastructure.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.