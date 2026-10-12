Dev used AI agents and more than 500 billion tokens to rebuild Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's source code — 83% of the 2009 shooter's functions now match the original byte for byte

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The agents originally tried to cheat the developer’s check.

A soldier in white snow camouflage and goggles runs across an icy airfield as black smoke rises from a fire behind a parked fighter jet, with more soldiers following.
(Image credit: Activision)

Developer Maurice Heumann details in his blog how AI agents were able to decompile Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), which the post calls only “a popular first-person shooter,” in an effort to rebuild its source code in C++, taking three months and over 500 billion tokens. The agents originally attempted to cheat a byte-for-byte check added after the first month of code ran, but it was “semantically wrong,” and now 99% of the game’s functions are present, with 83% matching the original.

Heumann’s goal since the beginning has been to produce an “accurate, stable and feature-complete recreation,” and he wrote on X less than two weeks ago that the game was fully playable. By his estimate, the project consumed 600–700 billion tokens. In another X post, he said he doesn’t pay for his own tokens but put the cost at about €1,200 with subscriptions or $200,000–$250,000 with API tokens.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alrighty_then
    I like the observation that the agents are trying to "cheat." It's true in a human sense but in reality the reason it happens is you didn't give enough guardrails to avoid cheating. So the AIs are just giving the quickest solution they can. Fair play.

    I guess this explains how the single user started recreating the Adobe suite and why people said they'd be sued...pretty sure reverse-engineering the source to recreate it violates something in the EULA.
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  • King_V
    By his estimate, the project consumed 600–700 billion tokens. In another X post, he said he doesn’t pay for his own tokens but put the cost at about €1,200 with subscriptions or $200,000–$250,000 with API tokens.
    ...
    One takeaway lesson is that you should be willing to move past failures as “Generating code is cheap now. Throw it away if it’s bad” and focus on correctness over productivity.
    I imagine that level of exceeding cost with the subscription vs what the tokens would cost is likely to not be tolerated by the AI provider(s) for very long.

    Kinda reminds me of a guy I knew years ago who was running multiple PCs mining bitcoin. I wondered how much he had to pay in electric costs, and he'd said that, where he was renting, electricity was included. I can't imagine that the landlord put up with that for very long.
    Reply