Developer says AI decision model Jev beat Pokémon Red in under a week — non-LLM engine succeeds where traditional chatbots stalled for months, but Claude Opus 5 coached the model through its dead ends

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With only a list of choices to pick from, the AI made the Hall of Fame.

Pokémon Red Version key art showing Charizard beside the Pokémon logo
(Image credit: Nintendo)

TypeSafe AI's Jev "beat the Elite Four and the Champion and entered the Hall of Fame on September 23, 2026" in Pokémon Red, according to the developer's project page. Unlike the chatbots that have taken weeks to months to beat the Blue version of the game, Jev can only pick from a list of choices. It didn't achieve this without help, though. Anthropic's Claude Opus 5 monitored the game log and adjusted options and their wording as Jev played, effectively acting like a coach.

The developer, Andrew Boyd, is the founder of Standard Agents Inc., which sells a platform for building AI agents. Boyd initially announced the project on X with victory coming in a week. The gameplay was livestreamed, available in a browser or a terminal, with a chat that Jev moderated.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.