Devs say Chinese AI company silently uploaded hundreds of megabytes of local workspace data, company apologizes — Z.AI, the firm behind the GLM models, didn’t ask for user consent and made 564 attempts to exfiltrate 313MB archive

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Beijing-based company asserts it has now resolved this issue and plans to open source the ZCode codebase.

ZCode home page
(Image credit: ZCode home page)

The second-largest AI company in China is having to work frantically to patch up its reputation, reports the South China Morning Post. Z.ai’s firefighting exercise began after a number of prominent devs raised flags about their local files and data being uploaded to online servers without their consent.

Z.ai has started to publicly address all the security and privacy concerns that have been stoked by the dev/blogger findings in recent days. On Friday, it apologized and said it had fixed the uploading of user files and data without consent. Moreover, it has been assuring users that any data uploaded to its cloud service has been destroyed. Lastly, and good for longer-term trust, Z.ai says that it is planning to open-source ZCode’s codebase and invite third-party assessors to review it.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.