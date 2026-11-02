Elon Musk mocks OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's claim that PCs having RAM is terrible — 'The people deserve to have their RAM too!'

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Musk's memo called out Altman's claim that it's "quite terrible" for home computers to have RAM amid a global supply crunch.

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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken to X, the social network that he owns, to mock OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's stance that it's "quite terrible" for home computer users to have DRAM in their machines. Altman made the claim during an appearance on the YouTube channel Cheeky Pint, noting that it would be better for DRAM to be used in AI data centers instead. Mocking the point, Musk shared a meme on X that referenced a movie in which a German WWII officer appears to be hunting for people hiding sticks of DRAM.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.