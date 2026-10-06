Elon Musk pledges SpaceXSI rebrand after Trump's executive order to use 'Super Intelligence' moniker — President Trump has signed the executive order to replace 'Artificial Intelligence'

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Elon Musk
(Image credit: WhiteHouse.gov)

Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceXAI will change its name to SpaceXSI, to reflect the new moniker “Super Intelligence” coined by President Trump as a replacement for “Artificial Intelligence.” In an X post on September 4, Musk wrote, “Yes, we will make that change,” in response to an X user’s question about renaming the AI company. Musk had earlier posted, “No more AI. SI. It’s better,” following up the post with a photo of the cover page of Nick Bostrom's book, “Superintelligence.”

President Donald Trump signed the executive order to officially rebrand “Artificial Intelligence” to “Super Intelligence” on September 29, 2026, during a high-level technology summit at the White House dubbed “Super Intelligence Luncheon.” The administration argued that “artificial” implies something fake and that “super intelligence” better captures the technology's true scale and potential. Several Federal agencies have already implemented the rebrand.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
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Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

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