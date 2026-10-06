Elon Musk pledges SpaceXSI rebrand after Trump's executive order to use 'Super Intelligence' moniker — President Trump has signed the executive order to replace 'Artificial Intelligence'

Elon Musk has confirmed that SpaceXAI will change its name to SpaceXSI, to reflect the new moniker “Super Intelligence” coined by President Trump as a replacement for “Artificial Intelligence.” In an X post on September 4, Musk wrote, “Yes, we will make that change,” in response to an X user’s question about renaming the AI company. Musk had earlier posted, “No more AI. SI. It’s better,” following up the post with a photo of the cover page of Nick Bostrom's book, “Superintelligence.”

President Donald Trump signed the executive order to officially rebrand “Artificial Intelligence” to “Super Intelligence” on September 29, 2026, during a high-level technology summit at the White House dubbed “Super Intelligence Luncheon.” The administration argued that “artificial” implies something fake and that “super intelligence” better captures the technology's true scale and potential. Several Federal agencies have already implemented the rebrand.

Six days after the summit, President Trump formally launched the “Super Intelligence Force” (SIF) through a presidential mandate and public announcement via Truth Social on Sunday, October 4, following up on his earlier promise to launch a force that will “cherish” the technology and “help it grow.” The Force will report directly to the White House and will oversee domestic AI policy, ensure American AI dominance over global rivals like China, and interface directly with the private tech sector.

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Regarding the rebrand, it is unclear how the numerous American AI companies with “AI” in their names and products intend to proceed. Furthermore, the total number of registered .ai domains has officially surpassed 1 million globally. Registrations had reportedly generated an estimated $96.4 million for the 2026 budget of Antigua — a tiny Caribbean island nation with “.ai” as its country-code top-level domain — accounting for nearly half of total government revenue.

Following the announcement, speculators are frantically buying up .si domains, often registering look-alike domains mirroring existing .ai sites. Musk has yet to implement the “SI” nomenclature across his companies, with the X.ai domain still featuring “AI” and “Artificial Intelligence” in all copies sitewide, as of this report.

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